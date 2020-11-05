Victim shot in attempted car jacking in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot as he ran away from another who was trying to steal his car in the urban core of Jacksonville

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the victim was sitting in his car near N. Main Street and 17th Street when a man approached from an alleyway and demanded his keys.

Police said the victim fled on foot and was shot in the back as he ran away. When police arrived, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The shooter and would-be car jacker ran from the scene.

Robbery detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.