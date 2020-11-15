Man shot, JSO looking for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 1:30 a.m Sunday, officers were called to a medical facility in regards to a gunshot victim. The officers spoke with the patient who is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries. So far it is unclear as to where this incident took place.

It is still early in the investigation. Detectives have been called out and are trying to determine where the shooting occurred. They are hoping to find evidence as to the circumstances that let up to the person being shot.

JSO asks anyone with any information to please call their non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or you can email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.