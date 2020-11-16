SWAT standoff in Arlington neighborhood ends with 2 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After about four hours of negotiating, two people who held someone hostage in an Arlington apartment complex surrendered to police Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Christian Hancock, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the situation began around 3:30 p.m. on the Arlington Expressway when another officer attempted to stop the driver of a truck that was reportedly carjacked a few days ago. The truck fled the area, and the officer was not able to keep up.

According to Hancock, the truck crashed in the neighborhood in the area of Mill Creek Road. He said the two people inside the truck got out and entered an apartment.

“They were believed to be armed at the time, and they took a hostage,” Hancock said. “The patrol officers responded. They cordoned off the area, surrounded the area, and the suspects remained inside while the SWAT team and the hostage negotiators responded.”

Eventually, the two suspects were coaxed out and taken into custody for “various crimes,” Hancock said. They were not identified.

The person in the apartment complex who was taken hostage was not identified. That person was not believed to have been physically harmed.

A few schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Students and faculty were escorted off the properties without incident.