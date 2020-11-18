FarmShare to distribute 65K pounds of food to families in need on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FarmShare, in partnership with the JAX Fair team for the “65 to 65” event, has announced it will be distributing thousands of pounds of food to help those in need on Thursday.

Trucks will deliver more than 65,000 pounds of food to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Volunteers will help distribute food boxes filled with fruit, produce, dairy and meat.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“With this year’s fair canceled due to the pandemic, the JAX Fair chose to continue their mission of supporting the city with this food distribution,” FarmShare said.

This event is open to all, no proof of income is required to attend, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHERE: 510 Fairground Pl., Jacksonville, Fla. 32202