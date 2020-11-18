FDA recalls 10 more hand sanitizer products

Ten new hand sanitizer products have been added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s growing recall list.

The FDA’s list of potentially unsafe on ineffective hand sanitizing produce is now up to 212 is warning consumers not to use 212 either due to methanol contamination or because they contain “concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products.”

Methanol, which is used in fuel, solvents and antifreeze, is poisonous to humans and substantial exposure could “result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the FDA warns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% isopropyl.

Full list of hand sanitizing products to avoid: