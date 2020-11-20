7th arrest made in Clay County man’s beating death

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man arrested earlier this month in Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas was the seventh person charged in connection to the November 2019 beating death of a Clay County man.

Doug Roe Jr. was arrested Nov. 10 on a Clay County Sheriff’s Office warrant in connection with the murder of Stephen Perry, who was badly beaten with bats on the porch of a home near the Clay County/Putnam County line. Medics transported Perry to the Orange Park Medical Center, where he died several days later. A medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.

Photo of Stephen Perry provided to WJXT

Clay County detectives investigated Perry’s murder for months and followed leads that took them to New York, Texas and Georgia.

In the year since Perry’s beating, seven people have been charged and the Sheriff’s Office says, “we hope this can help in the closure process for the family.”

Facing charges are: Caleb Roe, Kalvin Roe, Travis Roe, Doug Roe Jr. and Augustino Morales are charged with murder. Alexsandria McNabb and Jesse Roe are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said Perry had given Alexsandria McNabb, who was dating Kalvin Roe at the time, shoes for her son. Roe became jealous and made threats to Perry on Facebook Messenger and over text messages.

“Our detectives worked relentlessly to bring this investigation to a close,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Perry’s family and we are glad to be able to bring this very violent crime family to justice. We will never stop working to hold people who break the law in our county accountable.”

A friend of Perry’s told News4Jax the 34-year-old man was survived by two daughters.