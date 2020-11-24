New helicopter dedicated to giving critically ill, injured children access to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new Kids Kare helicopter will now give critically ill and injured children access to expert pediatric care at Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville.

The helicopter is dedicated solely to infants and children, with a flight crew that’s highly trained and has advanced medical capabilities.

The helicopter will bring patients from other hospitals in the region to Wolfson, and it carries pediatric-specific medical equipment for advanced life support, including:

Advanced monitoring

Defibrillator/pacemaker capability

Advanced airway management equipment

Isolette for newborns to regulate body temperature

Nitric oxide

Medications

A satellite phone for constant communication between crew and pediatric physicians

A crew that is staffed 24/7 consists of a pilot, neonatal/pediatric transport-certified registered nurse and neonatal/pediatric transport-certified respiratory therapist.

The Kids Kare helicopter is the latest addition to the Wolfson Children’s Critical Care Transport Fleet, which is also comprised of a fixed-wing airplane and three Kids Kare Mobile ICUs.

The fleet serves more than 1,800 infants and children every year, and with the new addition, the services are even more accessible to families throughout North Florida and South Georgia.

“As the region’s only state-designated pediatric trauma center, we are committed to caring for the most vulnerable children of all ages,” said Wolfson Children’s Hospital President Michael D. Aubin. “Our pediatric specialists are experts in their fields and are trained to provide lifesaving care for even the most serious and complex cases.”