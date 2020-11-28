NFL to prohibit in-person team activities Monday and Tuesday

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Football League will prohibit in-person team activities on Nov. 30 and Dec 1. due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Most teams watch film on Monday and have Tuesday’s off after playing on Sunday.

The ban doesn’t include the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

The move comes after the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was moved a second time to Tuesday night. Saturday it was reported a Steelers player and a coach tested positive. Earlier in the week numerous Ravens players including Lamar Jackson tested positive.

The league is also concerned about a number of players and staff members hosting out-of-town guests for Thanksgiving.