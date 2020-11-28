69ºF

NFL to prohibit in-person team activities Monday and Tuesday

The league makes the move as there is a surge in COVID-19 cases

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Football League will prohibit in-person team activities on Nov. 30 and Dec 1. due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Most teams watch film on Monday and have Tuesday’s off after playing on Sunday.

The ban doesn’t include the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

The move comes after the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was moved a second time to Tuesday night. Saturday it was reported a Steelers player and a coach tested positive. Earlier in the week numerous Ravens players including Lamar Jackson tested positive.

The league is also concerned about a number of players and staff members hosting out-of-town guests for Thanksgiving.

