Police find man shot and killed on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from multiple gunshot wounds on the Northside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 9600 block of Norfolk Road around 9:15 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot several times. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced that man dead at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are both conducting investigations into this incident.

According to Police, the shooter is in custody. The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect and the victim were engaged in some form of altercation leading up to the shooting. JSO doesn’t believe there is any threat to the nearby community.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, is being asked to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500, or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).