St. Johns County beach driving passes for 2021 go on sale Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Need a good idea for an easy stocking stuffer? St. Johns County officials want you to consider a 2021 on-beach driving pass.

The passes go on sale Monday and cost $50 for St. Johns County residents and $100 for non-residents. Accessible passes cost $40.

St. Johns County is also extending on-beach driving passes from 2020 to be good through the 2021 beach season.

If you purchased a 2020 on-beach driving pass, keep your sticker because they cannot be replaced. If you lose it, you’ll have to buy a new pass.

Only St. Johns County residents are permitted to do business at the St. Johns County Tax Collector’s offices at this time. Passes will be available during normal business hours at the following locations:

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s DuPont Center – 6658 US 1 South, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Dr., Suite 100, Ponte Vedra Beach

Residents must present a valid I.D. with a St. Johns County address or present proof of property tax payments in St. Johns County to purchase a resident pass.

When requesting an accessible pass, an accessible hangtag or proof of qualification must be presented.

Disabled military are eligible for a free annual pass by presenting military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying disabled status.

Resident, non-resident, and accessible passes are also available for purchase online on CivicRec. Delivery for passes purchased online may take up to two weeks.

Vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2021. After March 1, 2021, beach passes will be available for purchase (at the same rate) at the tollbooths.

For more information, call 904-209-0344.