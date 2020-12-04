Want a live Christmas tree? Hurry up because they’re going fast

The year 2020 has been one for the books and many families started decorating for Christmas a little early this year, even before Thanksgiving.

Severts Tree Farm has multiple locations around Nrtheast Florida providing the community with big and small Christmas trees. This year, the location on 9600 San Jose Blvd. opened up a week before Thanksgiving.

Since then, sales have been through the roof. With some locations already sold out.

Clint Nordon is an arborist who operates the tree lot in Mandarin and says this year has been astronomical.

“It has been very welcoming but the greatest turnout that we’ve seen in years,” said Nordon.

The lot has seen four to fuive shipments with 300 to 400 trees per shipment. Right now, they’re on their last shipment.

“We are hoping to push past the weekend and into the early part of next week, however, with the increase in demand, we anticipate that we could run out early,” said Nordon. “Some of our locations have already closed.”

Nordon said it’s no longer a job for him but a family tradition and he wants to make sure you get the full experience.

When you head into the lot, you’ll walk around and pick out your tree. Once you’ve decided on the perfect tree, they’ll trim it for you, shake off any loose needles, wrap it up, and load it into your car.

“I would have to say in all the years of doing this, we’ve never seen a turnout so early and we’ve never seen so many folks be ready for something real, something tangible, something they haven’t had or something they’re really ready for, and that’s part of the Christmas season,” Nordon said. “That’s part of uplifting spirits.”

SO if you’re in the market for a real Christmas tree this season, you might want to head on out to your local tree lot and find the perfect fit for your family before they’re all gone.