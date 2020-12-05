Report: St. Johns County’s approved Amazon facility could open next year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An Amazon last-mile distribution center approved by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners in September could open by the 2021 holiday season, according to a report from the Florida Times-Union.

News4Jax news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record reported in September that the center would create 350 jobs.

The proposed 125,000-square-foot facility and parking is planned on 58.74 undeveloped acres at 3960 Inman Road in St. Augustine by developer Ryan Companies US Inc., which is based in Minneapolis and has a Tampa office the Daily Record reported.

A representative for the applicant told commissioners at a Sept. 15 meeting that the facility will employ 150 full-time workers and about 200 distribution drivers. Wages will be an “industry leading pay at $15 per hour,” he said.

A report from the Florida Times-Union on Saturday included an interview with the county’s deputy administrator for economic development, who said Amazon hopes to have the St. Johns County facility ready for operations for next year’s holiday season.