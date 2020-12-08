News4Jax to air Jacksonville’s annual Christmas tree lighting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is inviting everyone to enjoy Jacksonville’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from the comfort of their home in 2020.

The tree will be lit Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park. When it happens, be able to watch it live right here on News4Jax.com or on Channel 4 during the evening news!

In previous years, the ceremony took place at the Jacksonville Landing, which has been demolished. Last year during the demolition, the ceremony was moved to the park, formerly known as Hemming Park.