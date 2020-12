PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – During the fall semester, the Putnam County School District started working on a new 5-year strategic plan.

To help shape its goals for the future, it needs feedback from the community. It’s inviting staff, students, parents and members of the community to participate in its survey.

Survey: “Shaping the Future of the Putnam County School District”

The survey will be open until Dec. 15.