Regency COVID-19 test site closed Thursday after power problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Mall will be closed on Thursday, officials announced Wednesday night.

The shut down comes after issues with a power transformer on mall property caused the facility to lose power.

It was not immediately clear if the site would be back open on Friday.

Updates will be provided on the Twitter feed of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

🔺🔺BREAKING🔺🔺



The Nomi Health run @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Test Site in Jacksonville, Florida will be closed on Thursday, December 10, 2020.



A power transformer has blown on mall property and the facility has no power. Monitor this Twitter feed for any and all updates. pic.twitter.com/3XlAxgisDk — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) December 10, 2020

The walk-up site at 9501 Arlington Expressway was open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

On Wednesday, more than 2,300 people were tested for the coronavirus at the site.