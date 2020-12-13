Jacksonville Beach shootout suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

A man arrested after a Jacksonville Beach police officer was wounded during a shootout in 2018 was found not guilty by reason of insanity last month, court records show.

Jovan Sisljagic was charged with four counts of attempted murder following the shootout along Beach Boulevard in August 2018. Sisljagic received treatment for three gunshot wounds.

In addition to Cpl. William Eierman being shot, two police vehicles and several cars in a Waffle House parking lot were hit by gunfire.

Sisljagic was ruled not competent for prosecution in 2019. Officers said he has a history of mental health issues.