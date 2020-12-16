Jacksonville forum seeks to improve economic opportunity for African Americans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JAX Chamber Foundation is launching a forum designed to improve economic opportunity for African Americans in Jacksonville, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Lewis and White Business League is named after A.L. Lewis and Dr. Eartha White -- two African American business leaders in Jacksonville who are both charter members of the National Negro Business League, which was founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington to advance the economic conditions of African Americans.

“We listened to African-American business and community leaders to hear how they thought the Chamber could make a difference addressing racial inequities that sadly still exist in our community, and the idea of a network like this came up several times,” JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis said in a prepared statement. “This is one step in the Chamber’s efforts to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to succeed.”

The Lewis and White Business League said it will include connections to business and educational advancement, quarterly meetings with guest speakers and networking and mentoring opportunities.

The first of the league’s events are being planned for the first quarter of 2021.