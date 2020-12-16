Plane skids off runway at Jacksonville’s Craig Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says a plane skidded off a runway Wednesday afternoon while attempting to land at Craig Airport.

JFRD said no injuries were reported, but they were on scene due to address a fuel leak. Three passengers were said to have been on board.

Clayton Hammer, who pilots the Sky4 helicopter, pointed out that there had been rain in the area.

“You can see the weather behind us, it’s cleared up massively,” he said. “I’m sure on their way in with a rapid jet like they’ve got, popping in and out of clouds is always going to be a difficult, challenging flight scenario.”

The plane was registered to Sunrise, a city in South Florida.