Jacksonville announces more COVID-19 relief assistance for small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Small businesses in Jacksonville can apply for another round of relief this morning at 9. Business owners can receive up to $2,000 from the CARES Act Funding.

However, this round of relief is only for businesses that have not received any assistance from the city prior. There’s enough funding for 875 businesses, according to the city of Jacksonville.

The business must meet the following conditions in order to qualify.

Located in Duval County

has been in operation for at least one year before February 29, 2020

cannot have employed more than 100 people before February 29, 2020

To apply, you’ll need to create an account on myjax.custhelp.com. Be prepared to provide the Tax ID assigned to the business and proof the businesses lost at least 25% of its revenue as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.