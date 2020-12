JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 85-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced just after 6 p.m.

Police said the man left Ketch Cove Drive Saturday morning to visit his wife on Beach Boulevard but never arrived and was reported missing.

The police thanked those who had spread the word about the missing man.

NOTE: Because the man is no longer missing, News4Jax has removed his name and photo from this article for privacy concerns.