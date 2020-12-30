17-year-old died after she ‘exited’ moving truck in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl on U.S. 90 near the intersection of Pine Top Road in Baker County.

An initial report shows she was seated in the front passenger seat of a pick-up truck when she “exited” the vehicle while it was moving at 10:45 p.m. She died at the scene.

It’s not clear whether she intentionally left the truck or if the teenager fell.

The FHP report says she exited the vehicle, but a post on the agency’s social media account indicates she fell. News4Jax asked for clarification, including whether the death was a possible suicide.

The report shows the 17-year-old was with a 37-year-old, who is believed to be a family member, according to a source. Both are from Glenn St. Mary.