Farah & Farah offers free rides it in Jacksonville, St. Augustine on NYE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local law firm is stepping in and preparing to foot the bill of thousands of Jacksonville and St. Augustine locals once the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Day.

The personal injury law firm Farah & Farah announced the return of Farah Free NYE Rides.

Holiday party-goers in Jacksonville and St. Augustine can count on Farah & Farah for a free ride to and from their celebrations via a $50 Lyft credit, or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius via Clean Taxi and zTrip.

Click here to claim a free voucher

The Farah Free NYE Rides credit will be available on Thursday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Residents of Jacksonville and St. Augustine are encouraged to claim their free voucher at FarahandFarah.com/NYE and to share this opportunity to get home safe and sound (for free) with their local friends and family.

“Despite the pandemic, millions of Floridians will be on the roads this New Year’s Eve, and our goal is to help keep them safe,” said Eddie Farah, founder, and managing partner at Farah & Farah. “Throughout our 40 years of business, protecting our clients and their families has always been our top priority. We are proud to once again provide a safe start to the new year through our Farah Free NYE Rides program.”

The National Safety Council estimates that approximately 200 people will die on the road in America during the New Year’s holiday this year.

For more information about Farah & Farah’s New Year’s Eve safe ride campaign, and access a detailed map of the area in which the promotion is valid, please visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE.