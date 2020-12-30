71ºF

Local News

Police in Orange Park searching for missing 13-year-old

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Orange Park, Florida
Aleysha Hicks,13
Aleysha Hicks,13

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Aleysha Hicks was last seen the evening of 12/23/2020 in the area of Corduroy Court in Orange Park.

If you have any information, please call 904-264-5555.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: