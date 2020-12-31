Jacksonville celebrates creativty on 6th day of Kwanzaa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Jacksonville’s Northside on Thursday, a Kwanzaa celebration honored the sixth day of the holiday.

A celebration of creativity was part of the holiday event at B&Sun Arts and Culture Center on Jacksonville’s Northside.

“It just feels good working with different organizations and different entrepreneurs,” said Leo Gathings, Owner of B&Sun Arts and Culture Center. “Coming here as a community, our people, having to use here, expressing their art it’s just beautiful.”

Each day of Kwanzaa has a meaning behind it, and the event highlights the importance of creativity in the black community.

“Each color represents something,” said Takera Crenshaw, an artist who specializes in African tribal face painting. “White means more peace and unity. Red for strength...It’s important to know your culture in general and to know your background and where you come from.”

Participants say the culture needs the space to shine in this city.

“The community needs this. We are aching for unity and cultural events that we can enhance our people and lift the youth,” said Minister Mikhail Muhammad, Supreme Minister of Nubians United for Self-Defense.

The concern for unity in this community is part of the reason why this center was created. It’s also allowing small black-owned businesses to thrive in a space where they say they aren’t always accepted.

“It is definitely a way to be in the community and bringing my art to the community in a way that there’s not really a lot of vending opportunities so it’s been a good way to showcase that,” said Adrienne Tolbert, Owner of Creations by Foxx.

Organizers say they believe the teachings of Kwanzaa are universal principles.