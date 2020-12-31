More than 24 windows smashed at Jacksonville Post Office overnight

It's not clear if a police report was filed. The post office was taped off, but no police officers were guarding the unsecured office overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than two dozen windows are busted at the United States Post Office Monument Station on Fort Caroline Road and shards of glass remain scattered outside the building.

Nearly every window is busted @USPS on Fort Caroline Rd. Glass is shattered. A glass door is broken looking large enough where someone could fit inside. Unclear if vandals got away w anything. Sign is posted saying please visit our post offices on Merrill Rd/Beach blvd @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Jkh49dJe3r — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) December 31, 2020

A glass door is broken large enough where someone could fit inside.

After breaking it, it looks like the vandals broke in because glass is shattered from the inside. It’s unknown if they got away with anything.

The door was taped off and a sign directs customers to two other locations for post office business, but there were no police officers were guarding the unsecured building.

A contractor was seen measuring the windows and told News4Jax crews will be out at some point today placing plywood to replace the busted windows.

JSO records show officers responded to the post office for vandalism at 8 Wednesday night.

News4Jax reached out to JSO and a spokesperson for USPS for more information.