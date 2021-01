BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. on County Road 229 at South Prong Cemetery Road, just south of Sanderson.

It appeared a vehicle went off the road. It was not immediately known whether any other vehicles were involved.

The FHP website shows injuries were reported.