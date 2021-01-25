Duval County mask mandate extended into February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry has extended Duval County’s mask mandate through at least Feb. 25, News4Jax learned Monday.

That means everyone over the age of 6 must continue wearing a face mask or face covering while in public indoor spaces, including employees and customers at businesses within city limits. There are, however, exceptions for certain cases such as people dining at a restaurant or a patient visiting the dentist.

Duval County put the mandate in place in late June after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the recommendation.

Even after getting a vaccine, doctors still ask people to wear masks.

Curry did not release a statement Monday, his spokeswoman saying there won’t be a formal announcement because it’s a continuation of existing policy.

According to the state Department of Health data Sunday, 1,649,449 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. and 25,693‬ residents and visitors have died with the virus.

In Duval County, 78,492 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 873 have died.

Many communities like Jacksonville added their own in late spring and early summer, but allowed them to expire. Florida never instituted a statewide mask mandate and Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked local governments from enforcing their rules.