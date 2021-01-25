Trust Index: Are you more likely to die in a crash than be murdered in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Trust Index team is fact checking a social media post from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It reads:

In Jacksonville, you are more likely to die in a traffic crash than be murdered.



Slow down, Duval!#DuvalTrafficTruths #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/2Eq6fSLZnx — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 21, 2021

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records in 2020, there were 205 reported traffic deaths and 141 reported murders.

The Trust Index team double checked those statistics with information from Florida’s Crash Dashboard and found some discrepancies.

The state reported 180 traffic fatalities in Duval County in 2020 instead of 205.

A request for comment from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Regardless, both numbers are higher than the 141 murders. Therefore, the Trust Index team is marking the statement as “True.”