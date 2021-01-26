Suspected drug dealer now facing additional charges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected drug dealer in Orange Park who was already in jail on narcotics charges is now facing additional charges.

Cedrick Douglas, 39, is accused of selling narcotics out of a room at the Stay Suites Hotel in Orange Park. Clay County narcotics detectives say he was selling cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana.

According to a heavily redacted arrest report, back in December of last year, narcotics detectives arrested Douglas following a controlled purchase of drugs that later tested positive as crystal meth and cocaine.

It was a small amount of narcotics, but News4Jax later discovered through court documents that this was one of three open narcotics cases against Douglas in Clay County.

This wasn’t the first time News4Jax reported a crime connected to illegal drug activity at the hotel.

“People that use drugs or sell drugs typically hang out at places like this,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Douglas’ bond was set at $325,000.