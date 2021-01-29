Jacksonville in-home care provider facing aid shortage during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More families are saying no to long term care facilities and yes to in-home care for their loved ones during the pandemic. That is why Home Instead Senior Care on Jacksonville’s southside said it’s facing a shortage of in-home aids. Help is very much needed.

If you were to walk into the facility on R G Skinner Parkway, you would see life-saving training in progress. Home aid, Laurie Faber, went through the same training 5 years ago. As she quickly figured out, her clients became her life-saver.

“They are family to me, we’ve become really close,” Faber said. “I get to know some of the family members as well. It’s very rewarding.”

Faber says she became inspired to try something new after working in the banking industry for a number of years. She says it’s one of the best decisions she’s ever made. Now, Home Instead now needs more people just like Faber. The aids are given training for any and all situations relating to in-home care. Chief Operating Officer, Doug Myers, says typical services for aides include cooking, running errands, transportation to and from doctors’ appointments, bathing, and more personal care. CPR training is also included. Myers since it’s kind of like Nursing 101. A love for people is a must.

Ad

“As long as they have that compassion to want to care for others, we can provide all the training that they need to come on board,” Myers said. “We’re looking for anybody from a fresh high school graduate all the way up to people looking for a second career.”

Faber currently has 4 clients, but one particular man who passed away in 2018 holds a place in her heart. She knows there are many more like him, who need that special bond. She has a message for people who share her compassion, and are maybe ready for a new beginning.

“If you have the willingness to help other people if you have the compassion, this is a job for you,” Faber said. “It’s just giving back to the community and helping our seniors.”

The way to sign up is by going through the website to fill out the application.