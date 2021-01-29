Serviceman stationed at NAS Jacksonville charged with possession of child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A decorated Naval serviceman stationed at NAS Jacksonville has been arrested a second time on charges of possessing child porn.

Kelly Squire, 38, was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Tactical Operations Center and handed over to Clay County deputies as part of an investigation that began in Jacksonville.

A Clay County warrant was issued for the sailor’s arrest on top of his arrest in Duval County back in August when investigators said they found child pornography on his cellphone. The investigation led local and federal authorities to Orange Park where Squire lived.

Neighbors said police raided the home, but those neighbors said that at the time, they didn’t know what the raid was about.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, computer devices were confiscated. Months later after the devices had been searched, a warrant was issued for Squire’s arrest.

Natalie Mashburn, Squire’s wife, was not home when News4Jax visited his address, but she spoke with us remotely through a Ring doorbell camera.

“I’m shocked,” Mashburn said. “I would have never thought this would have happened right now.”

As of Thursday evening, Squire remained in the Clay County Jail on a half million dollar bond and was expected to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

According to the Navy, Squire’s status is still active but that could change if he’s found guilty of the charges. Records show he has been in the Navy since 2003 as a naval air crewman.