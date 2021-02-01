Jacksonville seniors begin getting 2nd doses of COVID-19 this week

People getting second shot of the Moderna vaccine at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville began giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public at two senior centers on Monday and the state is administering second shots at Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Between the three sites, about 2,000 people are expected to receive their second doses each day for the next couple of weeks. That’s nearly double the average number of people in Jacksonville who have been receiving their first dose in recent days because vaccine supplies are still limited.

At both sites, you should bring the CDC vaccine card you were given when you got the first shot. You must also bring or fill out (forms are provided) the vaccine consent, including your insurance information -- even though the vaccine is free. You will also need photo ID.

Second doses at senior centers

There were little or no line Monday at the Lane Wiley Senior Center or the Mandarin Senior Center as they began administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people age 65 and older and health care workers. People who got their first dose at one of the two senior centers should come back to that site for their second dose 21 days after their first shot.

For example, if you received your first vaccine at a Jacksonville senior center on Jan. 11, you should return on Feb. 1. The city is making reminder robocalls to patients the day before they are due for the booster shot on the schedule below:

Here’s the breakdown:

If your last name begins with A, B, C, or D, come to the site between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If your last name begins with E, F, G, or H, come to the site between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

If your last name begins with I, J, K, or L, come to the site between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

If your last name begins with M, N, O, or P, come to the site between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

If your last name begins with Q, R, S, or T, come to the site between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

If your last name begins with U, V, or W, come to the site between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

If your last name begins with X, Y, or Z come to the site between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who can’t come at their designated time are asked to come to the site between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who waited hours for their first shot at a senior center told News4Jax the process is now down to about 20 minutes and believe coming in based on the first letter of last name is much better.

The city said the second doses will be administered at the two senior centers until Feb. 12.

Both senior center sites stopped giving first doses on Jan. 21 after the city’s supply ran out.

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are only being administered in Jacksonville at the state-run vaccination site at the Regency Square Mall to people 65 and older and health care workers.

Curry said there’s no timeline right now on when Jacksonville will receive more doses. The city does not have access to supplies other than what is distributed to the state. Once more doses come in, the city can distribute and potentially expand.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that the state is expected to receive 307,000 first doses from the federal government this week.

Prime Osborn Convention Center to begin giving 2nd doses to seniors

There was also not waiting for those who returned to the Prime Osborn Convention Center for their second dose. Monday will mark 28 days after first doses of the Moderna vaccine began being administered to members of the pubic who are 65 and older or health care workers at the convention center.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County began administering second doses last week to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employees and those who work for the city of Jacksonville.

Like the senior centers, the convention center vaccination site is no longer providing first doses of the vaccine, but if you got your first shot at the convention center, return there 28 days later at the same time you had your first appointment at the convention center to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

For example, if your first dose was 2 p.m. Jan. 4, you will return to the Prime Osborn for your second dose at 2 p.m. Feb. 1. (The date of your second dose is on the back of the CDC vaccination record card you were given when receiving the first shot.)

Monica Sharp is among those who are set to get their second dose at the convention center on Monday.

“I’m 69 and active, but, you know, have avoided activity for the past year, so I’m looking forward to getting it,” Sharp told News4Jax on Sunday.

Sharp said the process of getting her first dose was a challenge but she understands it’s a new challenge for everyone.

“People are desperate to get it. I think most people are, and they’re scared of getting COVID,” she said. “I definitely was happy that a vaccine came out and that I was able to get it. I feel very lucky.”

The Florida Department of Health data show nearly 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in the state as of Saturday. While 1,364,416 of those shots were first doses and 314,528 were second doses, some days last week, as the supply of vaccine to the state has dwindled, the number of second doses began to exceed the number of initial shots.