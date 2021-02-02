Some students, families concerned as in-person state testing looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For Duval County parents who have kept their students in virtual learning this school year, the upcoming Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) exams are causing concern as the district is not offering an in-person option.

“The Florida Department of Education is requiring all students in grades six to 12 to take their Florida Standards Assessment, FSA, in state and the course exams, at a school location,” said a voicemail message sent to Duval County families whose students are enrolled in Duval Homeroom. “There will be no online options or alternative locations available.”

Rolline Sullivan has four children in Duval County schools, all of whom have been utilizing the district’s virtual learning options since classrooms initially closed their doors during the spring semester last year.

“It just seems like, sometimes, our opinions are undervalued,” Sullivan said of parents of virtual learning students. “This whole time, I’ve had my kids home. They haven’t gone to parties, we barely go out, and now, to know that we went through all that sacrifice and we still have to bring the kids into school, it’s sort of like a slap in the face.”

As part of its message to Duval Homeroom families on Monday, the district encouraged families to use the upcoming Progress Monitoring Assessment (PMA) as a “practice session” for the FSA. While students were allowed to take this school year’s previous PMAs virtually, the message to parents was unclear as to whether the next one would offer that option.

The communications team at DCPS did not immediately respond to News4Jax’s request for clarification on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, some lawmakers have filed legislation to soften the financial impact that the state assessments could have on schools.

State Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Broward, filed a bill that would prevent the results of the FSA from affecting the school accountability system, which affects teacher performance pay, student retention, and school grades.

“This has not been a typical school year,” Bartleman said. “COVID-19 has disrupted our education systems and it doesn’t make sense to give a high stakes test one day, and then use it punitively, and that’s what the school accountability system does.”

Florida’s Legislative session begins Jan. 14.