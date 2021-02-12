Police: Firebomb damages Eastside business

Firefighters inspect the integrity of the roof while Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents investigate the device found at the business on Phoenix Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small Jacksonville business was the target of an arson attempt Friday morning, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the business on Phoneix Avenue, called Jandy Inc., discovered minor damage around 8 a.m. Friday and called authorities.

Jandy Inc. rents out cars and motorcycles.

Police said it appeared an “incendiary device” had caused the damage but that no one was injured.

The firebomb appears to have been a Molotov cocktail, firefighters said. Investigators found a liquid accelerant and broken glass at the scene.

Police said they had no suspect information and asked anyone who might know something to contact JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JSO’s bomb squad, the state fire marshal and federal ATF agents are investigating.