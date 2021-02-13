55ºF

Ad

Traffic

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash involving Columbia County deputy

Murphy Stidham, Associate producer

Tags: Columbia County
photo

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman died Friday evening after an accident involving two cars and an SUV. One of the vehicles was a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The happened at 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 441 at the Southeast Sprite Loop.

Authorities said the 49-year-old woman died at UF Health in Gainesville. An infant and 9-year-old that were in her car had minor injuries.

The deputy and a third driver along with a 12-year-old boy also received minor injuries and were treated at the Lake City Medical Center.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: