Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash involving Columbia County deputy

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman died Friday evening after an accident involving two cars and an SUV. One of the vehicles was a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The happened at 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 441 at the Southeast Sprite Loop.

Authorities said the 49-year-old woman died at UF Health in Gainesville. An infant and 9-year-old that were in her car had minor injuries.

The deputy and a third driver along with a 12-year-old boy also received minor injuries and were treated at the Lake City Medical Center.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.