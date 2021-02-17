St. Johns County reinstating late fees, utility disconnections

St. Johns County residents who have been getting a reprieve on late fees for utility bills won’t want to miss this update.

In April, the county utility department will start reinstating late fees and service disconnections for customers with past due balances.

To review your current account status or to make a payment, call Customer Service at 904-209-2700, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the 24/7 automated phone system at 844-752-8845, or by visiting www.sjcfl.us/Utilities.