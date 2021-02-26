64ºF

Police close off block of Downtown Jacksonville

Corley Peel
, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is working to determine why some Downtown Jacksonville streets have been closed off.

According to reporter Zac Lashway, who is downtown, the streets included Forsyth and Adams streets from Hogan to Laura streets.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the streets would reopen. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

