Family rescued after boat strikes object near St. Marys jetties

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Six people, including four children, had to be rescued after their boat struck an object Friday near the St. Marys jetties, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, one of the children on board called 911. That child was able to inform a dispatch operator that their boat was taking on water before the call dropped. Dispatch was unable to reconnect the call.

A survey boat that was working on dredging in the area saw the family’s vessel, and helped get everyone on board to the Coast Guard.

The 17-foot vessel was dewatered and brought to the nearest boat ramp. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office transferred the family from the Coast Guard cutter onto its boat and escorted them to a boat ramp in St Marys.

No injuries were reported.