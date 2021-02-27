‘It just breaks my heart’: Murder victim’s mom still seeks answers 3 years later

With no answers in the case, MAD DADS Jacksonville held a walk in hopes of finding answers in the murder of Dominique Lloyd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been nearly three years since a Jacksonville man was shot and killed outside his Paxon-area home. With no answers in the case, MAD DADS Jacksonville held a walk Saturday in hopes of finding answers in the murder of Dominique Lloyd.

His family gathered Saturday in the driveway Lloyd grew up in, nearly three years after he was murdered in that same spot on March 18, 2018.

“We have no clue, not even a little evidence of what happened to him, and they killed him at his own home, in the comfort of his driveway,” his cousin, Antoinette Cohen, said. “We don’t understand why this happened to him. We feel like someone knows something, and we feel like they should break the silence and come up and say something.”

Cohen said she misses Lloyd’s laugh, his smile and his goofy personality.

Dominique Lloyd's family gathered Saturday in the driveway he grew up in, nearly three years after he was murdered in that same spot on March 18, 2018. (WJXT)

Lloyd’s mother, Towana Lloyd, also joined the group of loved ones walking in the community looking for answers.

Ad

“It just breaks my heart. I still ain’t gotten over it. They have been hard. I can’t think. I take my frustration out on other people when it is not their fault. It’s just hard,” she said.

Donald Foy, president of the Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS, said there is a hunger for families to have closure.

“We have got to be doing more as a community, not JSO, we as a community. We have to take a stand and break the code of silence,” Foy said. “It is it on the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida to provide resources to community groups to reach communities for the community to want to break the code of silence.”

Foy said he has organized a handful of walks in the first eight weeks of 2021.