Clay County Strawberry Festival offers family fun this weekend

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The 5th Annual Strawberry Festival will be a sweet, family fun event this weekend at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs!

The event will feature Plant City strawberries, art and crafts, delicious food, free bounce houses, organic strawberries, live entertainment, pony rides, face painting, sack races, train rides and much more.

The event will take place on March 6 & 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

General admission is $6. Kids 2 and under get in free. No pets are allowed at this event, only trained service animals.

Please practice social distancing and wear a mask while walking around.

For more information visit www.ClayCountyFest.com or call 386-860-0092.

Clay County Fairgrounds: 2497 SR 16 W, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043