Jacksonville police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help from the public in gathering information about a hit-and-run crash that involved the driver of a pickup truck and someone who was riding a scooter.

According to police, the incident occurred the night of Feb. 1 on Monument Road near Lee Road. The Sheriff’s Office said a silver pickup truck struck the victim, who was thrown off the scooter, and the driver of the truck left the scene.

JSO said someone found the man in the road shortly before 10:45 p.m. The person who was on the scooter survived, but police said his injuries were serious.

Police pointed out that the scooter was either electric or motorized, but weren’t sure which. The scooter and the truck were driving in opposite directions, but it’s unclear whether the scooter was traveling in the wrong lane or if the truck veered into the oncoming lane.

JSO needs help locating the truck and the driver. They said the truck may have front end damage.

Anyone with information can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.