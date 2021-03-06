Car crashes into house; homeowner pleads for city’s help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car smashed into a home early Saturday morning in the Harborview neighborhood, off Lem Turner Road.

“It felt like a bomb exploded to be honest with you,” said a resident who lives inside the home with his family. He did not want to share his identity. “A big bomb explode and everything went everywhere.”

Pieces of concrete and debris all over the front and side of the property. Electrical wires are down. JEA cut of power and running water.

The man tells News4Jax a car driving on Clyde Drive after midnight ran off the road and right into his living room. Four people were inside at the time. No one was hurt.

“My family was scared,” he said.

“I was on the other side laying on the couch watching TV when I heard a big explosion,” the man said.

He says he ducked behind his couch but he recognized the sound.

Two and a half years ago, the family said the same thing happened and just two weeks ago, another car went into a different house.

BREAKING — a car ran into a home and smashed thru a living room in the Haborview neighborhood. 4 people were home at the time. No one was hurt. People who live here say this isn’t the first time this has happened. “It was like a bomb went off.” LIVE from the scene @ 6 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/U1x72h3pbl — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) March 6, 2021

“I tried to contact my City Councilman but we need some curves on the side for protection,” he said. “We could save a life or lose a life to be honest with you that’s why I’m here tonight I’m pleading to the city of Jacksonville to do something about this curve. If you look out there, the city lights are on but they’re dim and this is a winding corner.”

New4Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more information about the crash.

There are two schools in this immediate area.