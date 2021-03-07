JSO searching for missing 12-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Ashlan Kaye Early and Shemo Tit were each reported missing by family members, according to police.

Police said the two were last seen together around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Interstate 10 and Lane Avenue.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.