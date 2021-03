On Sunday, the Southside Goodwill store was boarded up and there was a “closed” sign in the parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the Goodwill store on the city’s Southside on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It happened about 10 a.m. at the store on Southside Boulevard, just north of Baymeadows Road.

JFRD said one person was transported to a hospital.

When News4Jax stopped by the store later in the day, it was boarded up and there was a “closed” sign in the parking lot.