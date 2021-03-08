Look up! F-15 Eagles to fly over various Northeast Florida locations to honor, celebrate service members

125th Fighter Wing to bring the “Sound of Freedom” to entire community on Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day at THE PLAYERS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four F-15 Eagles will fly over various Northeast Florida locations Tuesday to honor and celebrate service members, bringing the “Sound of Freedom” to the entire community on Military Appreciation Day.

The 125th Fighter Wing/FLANG will conduct a flyover near NAS Mayport, TPC Sawgrass, NAS Jacksonville and downtown Jacksonville. People are encouraged to step outside to witness the fixed wing jet flyovers. (See the full route and estimated below.)

Over the last year, the 125th Fighter Wing have played an especially crucial role in Florida’s COVID-19 response. Since March 2020, more than 580 125th Fighter Wing Airmen have been on duty at community-based testing sites, assisted living facilities, airports and food banks, providing a variety of support, including testing, screening, food distribution and traffic control support. Currently, there are 100 personnel activated across the entire state.

“The 125th Fighter Wing, Home of the Thunder, is extremely proud to perform the flyover for military appreciation day in honor of our fellow service members and community of supporters,” Col. Matthew J. French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, said. “This year’s flyover will be even more meaningful as it’s an opportunity to show our gratitude to all of our Florida National Guardsmen, first responders and medical providers that are serving locally at COVID19 testing and vaccination sites, bringing peace and calm to our families, friends and neighbors throughout Jacksonville and across this great state. This is a small demonstration of a huge appreciation we have for their selfless service and steadfast resolve to support us all in these most trying times. Again, thanks to all, and when you hear our mighty F15 eagles thundering over, know that they’re from your 125th Fighter Wing, Where the Thunder is the Sound of Freedom!”

WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

11:57 a.m. NAS Mayport

Noon TPC Sawgrass (over #17, up #18 fairway and over the clubhouse)

12:03 p.m. NAS Jacksonville

12:05 p.m. St. Johns River and downtown Jacksonville