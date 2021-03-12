Man charged in deadly stabbing at Jacksonville McDonald’s

Russell Hanna, 38, is charged with murder in a stabbing at a McDonald's in Mandarin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man has been charged in a deadly stabbing Thursday night at a McDonald’s on Old St. Augustine Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Russell Hanna is accused of killing a man in his 60s who police said was stabbed “several times” Thursday afternoon at the fast-food restaurant.

Sgt. Blinn, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which was also called to the scene, transported the older man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A suspect, later identified as Hanna, was taken into custody. Blinn said he was found nearby after running from the scene on foot.

Hanna has been charged with second-degree murder, according to JSO.

“What we believe is that the victim and suspect know each other. They were inside of the restaurant and at some point an altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed the victim several times,” Blinn said. “The individuals were patrons of the restaurant and are not employees.”

Ad

Blinn said he believed the two men were “acquaintances or friends” but their exact relationship was unclear.