Orange Park man accused of selling machine gun conversion devices

A Clay County man has been indicted on charges that he had unregistered devices that are capable of converting semiautomatic firearms into machine guns, authorities said Monday.

Kristopher Ervin, 41, of Orange Park, is charged with possession of an unregistered machine gun conversion device, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of that offense.

The charge stems from a tip a federal agent received in January that Ervin was selling devices called “auto-sears,” which can be used to make a semiautomatic gun fire automatically using a single pull of the trigger, according to court documents.

These devices, which are also known as lightning links, are about the size of a credit card and sellers must register them with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal agents bought multiple items from the listed website using postal money orders, the proceeds of which were then deposited into Ervin’s credit union account. An ATF expert was able to turn an AR-15 style rifle into an automatic firearm using one of the devices.

Agents conducting surveillance Feb. 22 watched as Ervin delivered 22 packages to an Orange Park post office. After obtaining search warrants, an inspector found the packages contained metal cards etched with an auto-sear design, according to court documents.

Ervin was taken into custody March 2 in Columbia County. Agents recovered $3,700 in cash, over 1,500 auto-sear devices, machinery that was used to manufacture the devices, guns, computers, and packaging materials. The ATF also seized websites belonging to Ervin.

Court records show Ervin is scheduled to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. Monday.