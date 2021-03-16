JetBlue adding daily nonstop flight from Jacksonville to Los Angeles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JetBlue Airways will offer nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, starting March 25.

JetBlue will offer daily nonstop service to LAX on a 162-seat Airbus A320, departing JAX at 5 p.m. and arriving at LAX at 7:49 p.m. PST. The return flight will depart Los Angeles at 8 a.m. PST, arriving in Jacksonville at 3:33 p.m.

“We worked 12 years to restore the JAX-LAX route since losing it as a result of the 2008 financial crisis,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said when this was first announced in December. “Not only is Los Angeles one of our largest unserved destinations, we are one of theirs as well. This is a huge win.”

This is JetBlue’s first daily nonstop service from JAX since a flight to Newark was added last July. The airline added a twice-weekly nonstop to Raleigh/Durham earlier this month.

All scheduled flights are subject to change. For fares, reservations, comprehensive flight schedules and more information, visit www.jetblue.com.