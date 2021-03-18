Yulee man killed in Nassau County 3-car crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Yulee man died Wednesday night in a crash involving three cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a pickup was traveling east on State Road 200 and approaching the intersection of Wildlight Avenue. Two SUVs were stopped in the eastbound left turn lane.

According to FHP, the driver of the truck failed to stop, colliding with the rear of an SUV, which in turn collided with the other SUV.

The driver of the SUV that was struck by the pickup died at the scene. He was not identified.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the other SUV both had minor injuries, FHP said.