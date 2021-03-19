Jacksonville man claims $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is nearly $1 million richer after buying a $20 scratch-off lotto ticket.

The 36-year-old claimed his prize after playing the 200X The Cash scratch-off game and chose to claim his winnings with a one-time payment of $890,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased from the RaceTrac location on Philips Highway just south of Interstate 295. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning ticket.

The $20 game launched last September and players can vie for the chance to win some of more than $446 million in prizes, which include 10 $5 million prizes. Odds of winning are 1 in 2.96.